Congress Rakes Up Nandini Issue Again, Accuses BJP Of 'destroying Karnataka's Identity'

The Congress party intensified its attack on the BJP as it has now accused the party of driving out big institutions from the state ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections in 2023. Taking to Twitter, the Karnataka Congress named organisations like the Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank and Syndicate Bank that have now 'disappeared' and claimed that Nandini milk is next in line.

"Because of BJP, one by one institutions which were symbols of Karnataka's identity are disappearing from Karnataka. Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank, Syndicate Bank have all disappeared now. If BJP does not get rid of it, tomorrow our 'Nandini' will also disappear for sure," the party tweeted.

Opposition gangs up against BJP over Nandini milk row

There is an intense Nandini vs Amul battle going on ahead of the Karnataka polls and the Congress party along with the JDS (Janata Dal Secular) have joined forces in promoting the Karnataka-based brand. Recently, former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited Nandini Milk parlour in Bengaluru with Congress state president DK Shivakumar and called the brand Karnataka's pride.

Karnataka’s Pride - NANDINI is the best! pic.twitter.com/Ndez8finup — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 16, 2023

Both Congress and the JDS have alleged that the BJP wants to 'kill' Nandini, the flagship brand of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), by allowing the Gujarat-based Amul into the state. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, however, said that there should not be a boycott of Amul owing to the row. The controversy began when Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his speech in Mandya last December talked about a merger of Amul and the KMF to boost the dairy business in the state.

In terms of size, Amul owned by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has a daily milk procurement of approximately over 26 million litres as compared to 8.4 million litres of milk per day by Nandini. Moreover, the GCMFF recorded a provisional turnover of Rs 55,055 crore in 2022-23 whereas the KMF reported a turnover of Rs 19,800 crore in 2021-22.