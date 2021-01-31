Congress Rakes Up Sabarimala Row Again; Vows To Pass Law To 'protect Devotees' Rights'

Stirring the Sabarimala row again, UDF kicked off its 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' on Sunday, vowing to 'protect Ayyappa devotees' rights', ahead of the Kerala polls. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala vowed to bring legislation to protect the rights of the Ayyappa devotees when the UDF is voted to power. Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has also visited the state, kicking off the Congress campaign for the state polls set to be held in April-May.

UDF: 'Will protect Ayyappa devotees rights'

Chennithala also said that they will implement the Nyay program envisaged by Rahul Gandhi and that the 'corrupt LDF Govt will be obliterated'. He added that the LDF govt is trying to fan communal divide to retain power and hence will be defeated. He also extended support to the ongoing farmers' protest against the new Farm Laws.

UDF will bring a legislation to protect the rights of the Ayyappa devotees . This has been the promise given by the UDF leaders to the people of the state and we are committed to it#AishwaryaKeralaYatra — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) January 31, 2021

The Sabarimala row

On September 28, 2018, the SC lifted the ban on entry of women belonging to all age groups in the Sabarimala temple, which sparked off huge protests across Kerala. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) which manages the shrine, argued that the SC could not interfere with a century-old belief. The ban on entry of women has been justified on the grounds that Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity is celibate. On the other hand, the government of Kerala supported the verdict maintaining that religious practices that clashed with fundamental rights could be set aside.

Both BJP and Congress rallied against the SC's decision, claiming the 'Right to pray'. Then-BJP chief Amit Shah maintained that the Court should not interfere in any religion's customs. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi opposed his party saying,"My stand is against the party's stand. Men and women are equal. Women should be allowed to go anywhere they want.”

Later in November 2019, a 5-member constitution bench of the Supreme Court comprising then-Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Nariman, Justice Khanwilkar, Justice Chandrachud, and Justice Malhotra on Thursday referred the Sabarimala review pleas to a 7-member larger bench by a 3:2 verdict. While delivering its verdict, the apex court clubbed the entry of women in mosques and the tower of silence, the legality of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community along with the Sabarimala issue. While there is no stay on the earlier judgment which allowed the entry of women between the age group of 10 to 50 years into Sabarimala temple, the Kerala government has not allowed women to enter the temple. The hearing of the case is on.

