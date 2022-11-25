Congress’ Ramesh Chennithala Confident Of Govt Formation In Gujarat; 'AAP A Vote-cutter'

In the backdrop of a huge exit from the Congress in the form of 1, 500 workers from the Patidar reservation movement joining BJP on November 24, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala spoke exclusively to Republic TV ahead of the Gujarat elections and said due to the anti-incompetency wave against the BJP in the state 'Congress will form the government in Gujarat’.

Further citing the handling the Covid situation, the Morbi incident, and lack of development in rural areas, he stated people are disillusioned with the BJP regime. He added the Aam Aadmi Party will be a non-performer and labelled the party as a ‘Vote-cutter’.

Senior Congress leader and Kerala’s former Home Minister Chennithala is the chairperson of the three-member screening committee constituted by the All India Congress Committee to shortlist candidates for the upcoming state polls.

‘Anti-incompetency wave against BJP’

The people of Gujarat are unhappy with BJP, Chennithala said citing various reasons and also claimed Congress will form the government in the state. “This time I feel that the Congress will come back to power. People are disillusioned with the BJP regime. You see how they handled the COVID situation, they have changed the entire Cabinet and the Chief Minister, look at the Morbi incident, look at the underdevelopment of the rural areas of Gujarat, this all shows that there is a large anti-incumbency factor acting against the BJP government,” he added.

When asked about the prospects of the new entrant in the state after gaining power in Delhi and Punjab, Chennithala said AAP is a vote-cutter party and will have no impact on the elections. “Aam Aadmi Party is spending more money and Mr Kejriwal is spending more time in Gujarat. They don't have any infrastructure. People are not taking his promises seriously. I don't think AAP is going to get any seats in Gujarat. They are only a vote-cutter. They are trying to cut the votes of the Congress party. They are the ‘B’ team of BJP,” he said.

Congress to win 125 seats

Congress leader and former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki speaking exclusively to Republic TV on November 25 said the grand old party will win 125 seats in Gujarat. Downplaying the absence of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi during the Gujarat election campaign, Bharatsinh Solanki said, "Rahul Ji said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is happening because of Gujaratis. Mahatma Gandhi, a Gujarati, gave the idea to unite the country and the people, leaving aside hatred, irritation, and conflicts and spreading love, compassion and peace. Rahul Gandhi embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra on this scheme. It is covering the majority (of the country). Even Bengal, Odisha and many other states aren't covered. The main theme of Bharat Jodo is from Gujarat."

In a big blow to the Congress on November 24, the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti’s (PAAS) convener Jayesh Patel joined the BJP along with the 1,500 Congress supporters.