Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday lashed out at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for its 'meek and cowering response' to the Chinese bridge in Pangong Tso lake. Taking to Twitter, Randeep Surjewala stated that the said construction was a blatant compromise with India's ‘national security', and called the Centre's stance on the matter 'deprecable and condemnable'. "China continuously violates our territorial integrity and a diffident Modi Govt just cedes our territory," the Congress leader alleged in his tweet.

Such meek & cowering response to building of 2nd bridge by China on Pangong Tso Lake is a blatant compromise with our ‘National Security’.



China continuously violates our territorial integrity and a diffident Modi Govt just cedes our territory. This is deprecable & condemnable! https://t.co/JSvBZMYWT1 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 19, 2022

'We Monitor Such Developments': MEA

Earlier today, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi affirmed that India was 'monitoring reports' that China was building a second bridge across Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. Addressing a press brief, Bagchi revealed that the area that is referred to in the reports is under the occupation of the Chinese side for decades.

"We have seen media reports and other reports on the so-called bridge... somebody said second bridge or if it is an expansion of the current bridge," he said.

The MEA spokesperson also confirmed that when Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India in March, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had conveyed our expectations to him. "India had various rounds of conversations with the Chinese side at the diplomatic and military levels and will continue to remain engaged," he said.

"And the external affairs minister had said talking to the media subsequently then that the friction and tensions that arise from China's deployments since April 2020 cannot be reconciled with a normal relationship between two neighbours," Bagchi added.

The two countries witnessed the first big shake-up in their diplomatic relations in recent times when clashes erupted in the Galwan Valley in 2020, following months of military build-up by China's PLA at the LAC. India and China have so far held 15 rounds of military and diplomatic-level talks on the eastern Ladakh standoff and have agreed to continue talks for reaching a mutually acceptable resolution. India has also made it clear that ties between the two nations were not in their 'best period', and discussions on disengaging in several friction points were a 'work in progress'.

(With agency inputs)