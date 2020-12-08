Congress' Randeep Surjewala Forced Out Of Protests By Farmers In Haryana, Slogans Raised

Congress' General Secretary Randeep Surjewala was allegedly forced out of protests by the farmers in the national capital on Tuesday. The agitating farmers have continuously maintained that they will not allow participation of any political party or leader in their demonstration. They have also refused leaders from taking the stage in the ongoing demonstrations against the three contentious agrarian laws. In a video that has now gone viral, a crowd of farmers in Haryana can be seen raising slogans and forcing the Congress leader out of the protest.

Shah meets with farmers' leaders

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is currently holding a discussion with 13 farmers' leaders ahead of the sixth round of talks between the unions and the Centre. The farmers' leaders include Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Hannan Mollah, Shiv Kumar Kakkaji, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Raldu Singh Mansa, Manjeet Singh Rai, Buta Singh Burjgil, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, Darshan Pal, Kulwant Singh Sandhu, Bodh Singh Mansa and Jagjit Singh Dallewal in the meeting that is currently underway.

Earlier, the farmer unions addressed a press conference after the culmination of the Bharat Bandh. Mentioning that the bandh was observed at around 10,000 places in 25 states, they claimed that it was successful. Moreover, Punjab Kisan Union's RS Mansa stated that the farmers should be allowed to hold the protest at Ramlila ground so as to avoid inconvenience to anyone from Haryana or Delhi.

The impasse between the Centre and the farmers' unions continues as the fifth round of talks on Saturday ended inconclusively. The next round of deliberations has been scheduled for December 9. Addressing the media on Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar asserted that the Minimum Support Price system will continue, he expressed that the Centre's willingness to address concerns regarding this. Moreover, Tomar stated that the Union government will deliberate on all the demands of the farmers. He highlighted the initiatives of the Modi government for ensuring the welfare of farmers and reiterated that it had no intention of abolishing the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees.

