Congress' Randeep Surjewala Tests Positive For COVID-19 With Mild Fever And Cold

Congress general secretary and party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Surjewala said that he experienced COVID like symptoms on Monday, January 3, following which he got himself tested for Sars-cov-2 and resulted COVID positive.

"After experiencing symptoms like mild fever and cold last night, I got myself tested and am Covid positive. I would request everyone who came in contact with me over the last 24 hours to take appropriate precautions and get themselves tested," the Congress leader tweeted.

Surjewala on Monday held a press conference in New Delhi and attacked Prime Minister over Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik's claim that PM was arrogant over the issue of farm laws and farmers death during anti-farm law protests. He had also quested the Centre over reports of Chinese troops unfurling their flag at Galwan Valley on January 1.

On Monday, Congress MP and Telangana party chief Revanth Reddy tested positive for COVID-19. He also those who came in contact with him over the last few days to kindly take necessary precautions.

Priyanka Gandhi had also informed on Monday that a member of his family and a staff member tested COVID positive. "A member of my family and one of my staff have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. I have tested negative today however the doctor has advised that I remain isolated and test again after a few days," she said.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. In a tweet, he informed that he had isolated himself after experiencing mild symptoms. He also urged those who came in close contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

COVID-19 in India

According to Health Ministry's latest update, India reported 37,379 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the positivity rate in the country to 3.24 %. With this, the total number of cases in the country has surged 3,48,08,886. The country has also reported 1,892 Omicron cases with Maharashtra accounting for the maximum cases (568), followed by Delhi (382) and Kerala (185). Meanwhile, India has administered over 147 crore vaccine doses.