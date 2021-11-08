Congress blamed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for the deaths of over 9.5 lakh individuals who reportedly committed suicide in the last seven years, claiming that it came to power promising 'Acche Din' but instead forced people into "suicidal hopelessness." Farmers have been pushed to commit suicide as a result of the Modi government's "crony capitalist friendly and anti-farmer" policies, according to the opposition party.

According to a recent National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report on "Suicides and Accidental Deaths in India," between 2014 and 2020, 9,58,275 Indians committed suicide. According to the research, there was a 55% increase in the number of students committing suicide, a 58% increase among the unemployed, a 139.37% increase among farmers, labourers, and daily wagers, and an overall increase of 16.24% in the number of suicides across categories, said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Cong raps BJP for making fake promises; cites NCRB report on rise in suicide cases

"The report, with its figures regarding suicide, underlines the unprecedented tragedy that is ruining India. Hapless citizens, being ground under extreme apathy and insensitivity of the government, are losing the last hope and taking their own lives. Be it 'annadata' (farmers), toiling labourers, daily wagers, housewives or unemployed educated youth, it is a saga of unending hopelessness all across. Opportunities for the aspiring have been converted into cesspools of suicidal depression," said Congress spokesperson.

"During the last 7 years Between 2014 -2020 the failed and insensitive policies of the Modi government pushed 9,58,275 Indians into ending their lives by committing suicide. Today in an attempt to mask its failed anti-people policies the government is nakedly resorting to perpetuating divisiveness, negativity, hopelessness amongst the people," he noted.

Surjewala went on to say that the NCRB data shows the government in a 'Yamlok Sidhar' rather than a 'Lok Sudhar' light. Farmers were pushed to commit suicide, he claimed, and 78,303 farmers, including 35,122 agricultural labourers, committed suicide in the last seven years as a result of the Modi government's "crony capitalist friendly and anti-farmer" policies.

According to the Congress leader, the number of suicides increased by 19% from 2019 to 2020. Farmers were essentially forced to commit suicide by the government, which cited increased input costs, the lack of a minimum support price (MSP), the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, which benefited private insurance corporations, and lastly the three "black" agricultural laws as the primary reasons. "Even as students and unemployed are forced into committing suicide, India's future is nothing but dark. During the Modi government's tenure from 2014 to 2020, 69,407 students were forced to end their lives," he added.

Surjewala added, citing the OXFAM data, that the wealth of the top 100 Indians soared by 13 lakh crores while 12 crore Indians lost their employment. Between 2014 and 2020, 1,52,127 housewives committed suicide, according to him. In comparison to 2014, the suicide rate in India has increased by 16% in 2020, he stated.

(with inputs from ANI)

