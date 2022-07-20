Congress' Rashid Alvi Argues Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign 'should Not Be Imposed'

As India will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of its Independence, the Central Government has announced the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign to hoist the national flag on 20 crore houses from August 13 to 15. However, this did not go down well with the Congress as its leader Rashid Alvi on July 20 said that the campaign should not be imposed on anyone with force.

The Congress leader said, "It is not a question of Congress-ruled states or BJP-ruled states, we are a free country, and one can participate in this with free will but it must not be imposed by force." "If RSS and BJP started respecting the tricolour then it is a good thing, Congress has always respected India's National Flag," Rashid Alvi added.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

As part of the programme, the tricolour will be flown atop houses from August 13 to 15 through public participation while government and private establishments will also be involved. According to the Home Ministry, over 100 crore people will partake in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of the country. It will largely contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement from the Home Ministry read.

Notably, the Centre has begun preparation for the manufacture of three different flags, which will be sold at post offices and made available online.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that from July 22, the national flag should appear on the homepage of all state government websites while citizens should also be encouraged to display the tricolour on their social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Amit Shah also added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" in a new way and the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign will take the spirit of patriotism to the highest level, the statement said. The Home Minister also added that the program's success cannot be guaranteed by an idea or by appealing to the populace alone, but rather requires the involvement of both the central and state governments.

Image: PTI, ANI