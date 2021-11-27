Congress' Rashid Alvi Blames UP Govt For Increase In Crimes; Attacks CM Yogi Adityanath

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Saturday blamed the Uttar Pradesh government for increased crimes in the state. "Uttar Pradesh contributes to 12% of the total FIRs registered in the country," he said.

Alvi alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government is trying to protect the accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. "It has never happened that country's Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs spoke the language of goons and his son mows down farmers. The government is protecting them by not asking for resignation," he alleged.

"The election will be fought on real issues. Is employment provided to the unemployed? The Chief Minister had signed MoU with industrialists worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore, what has been done now?" he asked.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh have been fed up with the BJP government and Congress will fight elections with full throttle," Alvi said.

On asked about farmers' protests, the Congress leader said, "for BJP, farmers' protests are Khalistani. They believe they are against them. They why did you take the law back, if you think they are against the BJP."

UP Assembly elections: Congress says it will go solo in Uttar Pradesh polls

Reiterating its decisions to fight Uttar Pradesh elections along, the grand old party contended that Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party wanted to forge alliances as it is not confident of its own strength. Congress' UP election campaign committee head PL Punia affirmed that his party will not form an alliance with any big party- referring to BSP and SP.

"The UP election will be held in February-March 2022. Every party is making efforts. Samajwadi Party feels that its strength is not good enough. That's why it is searching for allies. Everyone has their own strategy. As far as Congress is concerned, there is no question of forging an alliance with any big party. We have taken a decision to contest the election alone," Punia said.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Congress just managed to get seven seats in the 403-member Assembly. Priyanka Gandi Vadra has taken the uphill task of reviving the grand old party in the state. She has held multiple public meetings in UP and has unveiled the party's 7 promises for the UP polls, which include government jobs to 20 lakh people, the waiver of farm and electricity bills.

