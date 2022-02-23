Congress' Rashid Alvi Questions Nawab Malik's Arrest; 'don't Make India Like Pakistan'

Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi issued strong remarks against the arrest of NCP minister Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) while speaking to Republic Media Network on Wednesday, February 23. Condemning the arrest, Alvi implied a conspiracy being planned against opposition leaders and questioned why the ED is investigating a case that is over a decade old now. He further asked about the agency's connections with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

When asked about his opinion on Malik's arrest, Alvi came up with questions of his own. "Is ED working independently? This is a 15-16-year-old case, why is ED awake now? Who made the complaints? What is the relation between the BJP and ED?", he said.

Moreover, he asked why only opposition leaders are being jailed. "Ashok Gehlot's relatives will be raided when there are elections. Akhilesh Yadav will be bothered in Uttar Pradesh. In Bengal, Mamata Banerjee's associates will be bothered. And if there is no BJP government in Maharashtra then these people will be targeted. This is unfortunate," Alvi said,

"Don't make India like Pakistan. These things happen in Pakistan where a new leader comes in power and scrutinises the old ones. This country's democracy will be destroyed," the Congress leader added.

NCP holds emergency meeting over Nawab Malik's arrest

Nawab Malik, who was serving as the state Minority Affairs Minister in the Maharashtra government was arrested by ED for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case involving Dawood Ibrahim. The former minister was arrested after the agency interrogated him for about five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate.

#BREAKING | MVA Ministers begin to arrive at CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence for another meeting after the first one held at Sharad Pawar's residence. Tune in for fast-paced developments following Nawab Malik's arrest, here: https://t.co/4tHrJRVu1j pic.twitter.com/tM79osuMgW — Republic (@republic) February 23, 2022

Following Malik's arrest, leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, a coalition of NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress, rushed to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence for an emergency meeting. According to the latest update, Pawar has declared that he will not accept Malik's resignation as he alleges the arrest to be fabricated and politically motivated.

Following the meeting at Pawar's residence, the NCP chief headed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence who is likely to take the final call on Malik's resignation. Meanwhile, ED is seeking 14-day custody of Malik for further interrogations and has submitted a plea before the special PMLA court.

Earlier today, the NCP had condemned Malik's arrest saying that the BJP is just saving face during the Assembly elections. Political leaders including Akhilesh Yadav also came in Malik's defence as he said that the BJP uses agencies such as ED to frame opposition members when it is scared. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had also dialed Pawar after Malik's arrest.

(Image: ANI)