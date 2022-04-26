Congress' Rashid Alvi Sides With Sharad Pawar, Slams BJP Over Hanuman Chalisa Row

Amid the political faceoff in Maharashtra over the Hanuman Chalisa row, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday said there is no need to display religious sentiments in public. Pawar also took an apparent jibe at the opposition BJP in Maharashtra and said ‘some people were getting anxious after losing power. Following this, Congress leader Rashid Alvi joined sides with Pawar and accused the BJP of causing communal unrest in states.

Rashid Alvi, while reacting to Sharad Pawar’s statement on the Hanuman Chalisa row, said that he agreed with it and reiterated that religion has become a topic of controversy under the BJP regime. “I agree with what Sharad Ji said but till the time BJP is in power, these issues will carry on,” Alvi said. He further mentioned the various religious issues in different states and said that the BJP politicises such issues.

“Religion is for peace, prayer and it’s a message for people. In India, religion has become a controversial issue. Love jihad, Gharwapsi, Hijab, Bible fight, no one heard about these issues 8 years ago. These issues are working as a ladder for BJP as they do politics with such issues,” the Congress leader said. He further mentioned the loudspeaker row in Maharashtra and said that the current state was condemnable.

“How has loudspeaker become a big issue? The government wants to spread such controversy. If rules come, then it will be really good and should be implemented strictly. Rules should be made so that controversy can come to an end,” he said. Further commenting on Navneet Rana’s arrest, he said, “MP's and MLA's duty is to maintain peace. Protesting outside the CM residence is still okay, but if you want to chant Hanuman Chalisa, who will give you permission. It is condemnable how MPs and MLAs are provoking such issues,” Alvi added.

Sharad Pawar on Hanuman Chalisa row

Rashid Alvi’s comments came after NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said there is no need to display religious sentiments in public. Speaking to reporters, Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, had said that the practice of religion mustn’t be brought on the streets and used for political gains. He also lauded the state for calling an all-party meeting on Monday over the loudspeaker row. Meanwhile, he also took an apparent jibe at BJP in Maharashtra and said that “some people” were getting anxious after losing power.

Meanwhile, Congress’ Gourav Vallabh also commented on the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa row and said that the Centre must interfere. “The central government should lay down the standing operating process for loudspeakers. Central and state governments should work together to maintain a good atmosphere in the country. If you want to recite Hanuman Chalisa, recite it at your home or in the temple. Using it for political gain is against the religion,” the Congress leader said.

(With agency inputs)

Image: TWITTER/ FACEBOOK