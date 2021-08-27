Congress' Rawat Claims All Under Control As Amarinder V/s Sidhu Tussle Gets Out Of Hand

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Friday met party president Sonia Gandhi to brief about the political situation in the state amid growing tensions between two factions of the party- Sidhu and Amarinder camp. Following his meet, the leader claimed that the situation is in control in Punjab, hoping that all the fractions will work together in the state.

"Today I informed her (Sonia Gandhi) about the grievances. I hope that all 2-3 sides will understand each other and respect each other's sentiment and will work together. Some things have become problematic this time we will try to amend them. The situation is in control in Punjab," Rawat said.

Punjab Congress crisis

Assembly elections in Punjab will take place early next year and Congress High Command and AICC in charge of the state Harish Rawat on several occasions have reiterated that the party will be contesting the 2022 Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. However, this announcement didn't go well with some Congress leaders.

After it was announced that Amarinder Singh will lead the party, a delegation of seven leaders including four leaders and three MLAs from Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu's group met Rawat and demanded Singh's removal as the CM face. On Wednesday, PPCC general secretary Pargat Singh had confirmed that "there is growing resentment in MLAs against CM Amarinder Singh."

Navjot Singh Sidhu on the other hand hit out at the Congress and said that he "will not spare anyone" if not given freedom in decision-making. The recently appointed party's Punjab chief said that he has asked the high command to allow him to make decisions for the party. Allow me to take decisions and I will ensure that Congress prospers in the state for the next two decades. Otherwise, I will play brick to brick," Navjot Sidhu said while addressing a meeting in Amritsar. Sidhu added that he has prepared a roadmap for building the party.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh's loyalists on Thursday held a show of strength. A dinner meeting called by cabinet minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, where the Chief Minister took centre stage, was attended by 58 MLAs and 8 MPs. In a tweet, media advisor to Punjab CM, Raveen Thukral informed that the leaders present at the meeting are showing confidence in Captain.

The steps taken to maintain stability in Punjab congress with an elevation of Navjot Sidhu to PPCC chief was shattered as Amarinder Singh showed his displeasure over the remarks by Sidhu's advisors Malvinder Mali and Pyare Lal Garg over Kashmir and Pakistan.

In a social media post, Mali had suggested, "Kashmir is a separate country, and India and Pakistan are illegal occupants. It belongs to the people of Kashmir." Following the backlash, Mali tendered his resignation, pointing a finger at Congress leadership for his decision. Pyare Lal Garg, another advisor of Sidhu, said that criticism of Pakistan by Amarinder Singh was "not in the interest of Punjab."