Congress' Rawat Denies Sidhu's 'lack Of Freedom' Threat; 'who Else Can Take Decisions?'

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Friday countered state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu's 'lack of freedom in decision making' remark. Sidhu on Friday alleged that he was not allowed to have a 'free hand' to make decisions in the party. The party chief’s controversial remarks came only a day after his adviser Malwinder Singh Mali resigned following a row on his controversial statements on Kashmir.

Following the row, Navjot Sidhu came forward and claimed that he had his hands tied when it comes to making decisions in the party. However, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat has claimed otherwise. “I can't question him on the basis of media speculation... I will see the context of the statement. He is party chief, who other than he can take decisions?” Harish Rawat said while reacting to the claims.

Navjot Singh Sidhu hit out at the Congress and said that he "will not spare anyone" if not given freedom in decision-making. The recently appointed party's Punjab chief said that he has asked the high command to allow him to make decisions for the party. "Allow me to take decisions and I will ensure that Congress prospers in the state for the next two decades. Otherwise, I will play brick to brick," Navjot Sidhu said while addressing a meeting in Amritsar. Sidhu added that he has prepared a roadmap for building the party.

Navjot Sidhu’s advisor Malvinder Singh Mali resigns from post

Amid the Punjab political crisis, Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor Malvinder Singh Mali has tendered his resignation, blaming the Congress high command for his decision. Mali claimed that the party is not focused on 'issue-based politics of transparency and accountability.' Moreover, he has also alleged that some people are against the emerging 'Punjab Model' and have derailed the dialogue process.

Issuing a statement, Mali further asserted that he has been a part of the struggle that is in favour of Punjab. Citing religious minorities, downtrodden sections of the society, democracy and democratic values, Sidhu's advisor remarked that politics in Punjab is not open for changes that are in favour of the state. However, he maintained that he will continue to work for Punjab and against people with personal interests. Malvinder Singh Mali has remarked that he will therefore collaborate with other like-minded leaders.

Navjot Sidhu camp fails to convince Congress on 'oust CM' demand

The Navjot Sidhu camp on Wednesday had tried to convince AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat to remove CM Amarinder Singh from the assembly poll leadership position and failed. Following the request, Rawat reportedly agreed to discuss the escalating tussle in Punjab Congress with party president Sonia Gandhi. Speaking to the media earlier, Harish Rawat reiterated that Congress will contest the 2022 Assembly election under the leadership of Amarinder Singh. Trouble mounted for the latter when over 20 legislators met at state Cabinet Minister Tript Bajwa's residence raising a banner of revolt against him. This meeting came in the wake of Singh launching a tirade against Sidhu's advisors Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg over their controversial statements.

IMAGE: PTI