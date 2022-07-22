Congress Reacts As TMC Abstains From VP Elections; Asserts 'every Party Was Consulted'

While the opposition continues to remain in disarray after Trinamool Congress announced abstaining from voting in the vice-presidential elections, multiple reports have surfaced citing contradictory reasons behind the decision. While the TMC has claimed not being consulted before selecting the VP nominee (Margaret Alva), opposition parties have clearly denied anything as such.

Reacting to the developments, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to ANI and asserted that the opposition needs to work unitedly. "We want that the opposition should work unitedly. We will try to find the reason behind this sudden decision by TMC".

He further also said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar has assured all that he will talk to TMC regarding the same.

On the other hand, another Congress leader KC Venugopal while speaking on the same denied any involvement stating that "this is entirely the call of TMC". Further speaking on the claims by the TMC, he said that Congress has consulted with all opposition parties before selecting a name.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC abstains from voting in the vice president election

Earlier on Thursday, the Trinamool Congress party announced its decision of abstaining from the August 6 Vice President election as it claimed that the party was "not consulted" before selecting the name of Margaret Alva of Congress.

The announcement which sent shockwaves in the Opposition camp came during a press conference held by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. During this while, he said,

"Supporting an NDA (VP) candidate (Jagdeep Dhankhar) doesn't even arise and the way the Opposition nominee was decided, without proper consultation and deliberation with a party that has 35 MPs in both the Houses, we have unanimously decided to abstain from the voting process."

Furthermore, he also expressed the party's disagreement with the process. As soon as the news came out, Opposition parties including Congress, National Conference, and CPI(M) tore into the TMC slamming it for withdrawing at a crucial moment. Some also alleged the TMC of having a "hidden pact" with the BJP which led to the move.

Notably, the vice presidential elections are scheduled to take place on August 6, where the NDA has placed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on its side against the Opposition's joint candidate, Margaret Alva.

Image: PTI