Congress Reacts To Amarinder Singh-BJP Alliance In Punjab; Says Sidhu & Channi Will Win

Punjab's former Chief Minister (CM) Captain Amarinder on Tuesday announced that he will be floating his own party and also expressed hope to form an alliance with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls under certain terms and conditions. Captain Amarinder had recently quit the Congress after 'humiliation' by the Grand Old party amid his infighting with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. Following his latest political move, Punjab Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid has responded to the developments and claimed that the Captain-BJP alliance will not impact other parties in the Punjab 2022 state elections.

Speaking to Republic, Punjab Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid said that if the farmers' issue will be resolved during Captain Amarinder's party-BJP alliance still it will not have any impact on other parties. "It's very clear BJP has lost the ground, even Captain Amarinder Singh has lost the ground. So, in case the three farm laws are retracted there won't be any effect on Congress or on any other party in Punjab," said Vaid.

On reports of infighting and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's open challenge to Navjot Sidhu to be CM for two months, Vaid refuted it and said, "Both are leading. In 2022, we are going to win the elections because Navjot Singh Sidhu is the President and Charanjit Singh Channi is Chief Minister."

Furthermore, on being asked about Navjot Singh Sidhu's proximity with Pakistan, Vaid compared it to PM Modi's visit to Nawaz Sharif's daughter's wedding and backed Sidhu's visit to Pakistan.

Captain Amarinder to float own party, hopeful for an alliance with BJP

Captain Amarinder in his announcement stated that he will form his own party in the state: "The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year," he said.

The ex-Army captain also confirmed that his party is open to making an alliance with BJP. "I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake," Amarinder Singh said.

'Hopeful of a seat arrangement with BJP in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if farmers' protest is resolved in farmers' interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions'

