Congress Reacts To BS Yediyurappa's Resignation, Claims 'BJP Govt Will Fall In 6 Months'

After BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation as the CM of Karnataka, Congress issued its first response to the development alleging that the saffron party was making 'scapegoats' after losing power across the country. Congress spokesperson Nizam Foujdar alleged that the 'makeover exercise' was being undertaken by the BJP since the party had realised that power was slipping away from their hands.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Nizam Foujdar said, "It was a corrupt government. The power from Modi-Shah's hands is slipping away and due to this, they are making scapegoats. They are sacking and replacing Ministers all over. The Central leadership is only Modi and Shah, there is no BJP anywhere. It is just a makeover exercise by the Central leadership. The BJP has lost the political game within Karnataka and across the country."

Responding to whether the Congress would welcome any turncoats from the BJP he said, "The Congress party never does buying and selling of MLAs, we don't think they are commodities. But if anyone comes across, the central leadership will decide. In the next 6 months, the government will fall, and mid-term polls will be conducted. Here the BJP will be washed out."

BS Yediyurappa tenders resignation

In a massive development, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Monday tendered his resignation from the post of the Chief Minister of the state. The decision was announced by Yediyurappa at a government event marking two years of his term, where the leader broke down reminiscing his journey. Wishing for BJP's re-election in Karnataka and Centre, the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman hoped that his party wins a 3rd term and takes the country forward.

"I have worked hard for the party from Shivamogga. Central leaders and Amit shah, Nadda have always loved me and gave me the responsibility. I pray that BJP comes back to power and grows manifold. Modi-shah must win a 3rd term and take the country forward. With the blessing of God, I have achieved this feat in 2 years. Now, I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch," said Yediyurappa at the Vidhan Soudha event commemorating two years of his term.