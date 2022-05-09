Congress Reacts To Centre's Affidavit In SC Over Sedition Law; Avers 'curious Submission'

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre avered that it will 're-examine and reconsider' provisions of the country's Sedition law, the Congress, on May 9, asserted that the law needs to be repealed.

Earlier, the Centre had, in an affidavit submitted to the SC, stated it has decided to "re-examine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124 A of the IPC."

Reacting to it, senior Congress leader and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari called the Centre's filing a 'curious submission' and stated that the sedition law should be repealed.

"Undoubtedly, the sedition law should be repealed. However, the affidavit that the Centre has filled in the SC seems to be a rather curious submission. It almost seems as if they're trying to pre-empt SC's adjudication of this matter," Tewari said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, on the other hand, asserted, "Whatever is being done for the welfare of the country, we need to accept it. Whatever SC has said it is for all."

In its affidavit, the Centre has underlined that Sedition, which has been analysed by the Honourable court in the Constitution Bench judgment of Kedar Nath Singh vs State of Bihar, has 'divergent views' expressed in the public domain by various jurists, academicians, intellectuals, and citizens in general.

The affidavit has been filed by Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Additional Secretary to the Government of India. "The GoI being fully cognizant of various views being expressed on the subject and also having considered the concerns of civil liberties and human rights while committed to maintain and protect the sovereignty and integrity of this great nation, has decided to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124 A of the IPC," the Centre said in its reply.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat, reacting to the same, said, "They can be seen changing stands in this case. Just because healthy criticism and those who raise voice against BJP, they slap sedition on them. Everyone must be worried that BJP might misuse Sedition."

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether the pleas challenging the Sedition law should be referred to a larger bench tomorrow, May 10.