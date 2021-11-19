Congress Reacts To Farm Laws Repeal, Attempts To Credit Rahul Gandhi For Centre's Decision

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation announced that the three contentious farm laws introduced in 2020 will be repealed, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday, November 19, said that truth, justice and non-violence have won. Further attacking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their actions against the farmers, she stated that PM Modi must take the consent of the state governments, farmer organizations, and opposition parties while deciding on MSP.

Congress party's official handle on Twitter stated, "Today truth, justice and non-violence have won. For the last 7 years, BJP has continuously attacked agriculture. It is expected that the Prime Minister will ensure the MSP and in future will make the consent of the state governments, farmer organizations and opposition parties. - Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi".

आज सत्य, न्याय और अहिंसा की जीत हुई।

पिछले 7 सालों से भाजपा ने लगातार खेती पर हमला बोला है।

उम्मीद है कि प्रधानमंत्री MSP सुनिश्चित करेंगे व भविष्य में राज्य सरकारों, किसान संगठनों और विपक्षी दलों की सहमति बनाएंगे



- कांग्रेस अध्यक्षा श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी#जीता_किसान_हारा_अभिमान pic.twitter.com/GiScsHi0Jl — Congress (@INCIndia) November 19, 2021

Further, the All India Congress Committee released a statement following the Centre's decision to repeal three farm laws and termed the announcement a 'victory' to the united fight led by the Congress party and leader Rahul Gandhi. The party further dedicated the victory to all the 'annadatas' of the country.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Centre for taking so long to withdraw the three farm laws. According to Priyanka Gandhi, this decision was made by the Centre in view of upcoming polls. Accusing BJP of not caring for farmers, the Congress leader wrote on Twitter, "Martyrdom of more than 600 farmers. More than 350 days of struggle. @narendramodi Ji your minister's son crushed the farmers to death, you didn't care. Your party leaders insulted the farmers and called them terrorists, traitors, goons, miscreants, you yourself called them agitators, lashed them with sticks, arrested them.”

PM Modi repeals three farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Centre will officially withdraw the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. PM Modi appealed to the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders to return to their homes.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Gurpurab, PM Modi said that the Centre could not convince farmers and hence declared that a committee of Union and state governments' representatives, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient.

(Image: PTI)