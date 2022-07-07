Congress Reacts To Mahua Moitra's 'Kaali' Remark; 'Essence Of Faith Can't Be Trivialised'

Breaking its silence on TMC MP Mahua Moitra's remark on Goddess Kali, the Congress party stressed that the essence of a religion cannot be trivialised. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi avoided commenting directly on Moitra, however, cautioned that everyone should avoid playing with the emotions of the people. He also disapproved of the poster of the film 'Kaali' launched at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto.

Abhishek Singhvi remarked, "I would not like to comment on the comments about other persons of other parties and their comments. But I do believe that balance must be maintained. In that, the symbols, the essence of our faith and the heart and spirit of our culture cannot be trivialised by anyone anywhere. Be it elsewhere, abroad, or in India. Therefore, I think people must be very careful before they play with the emotions of people which are reflected in such symbols in such culture, in such faith. I think those who organised this visual showing one of our most respected Goddesses should have thought many times over it."

'Kaali' poster sparks row

The controversy erupted on July 2 when Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekhalai shared a poster of her film 'Kaali' on Twitter which depicted Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag. As this led to an uproar in India, TMC's Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra was asked about her opinion on Tuesday. In response, she asserted that Kali is a "meat-eating, alcohol accepting Goddess" and cited the practice at the Tarapith temple to buttress her point. However, this contention didn't cut ice with the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Taking to Twitter, TMC's official handle clarified that her views expressed on Goddess Kali were made in her personal capacity and are not endorsed by the party in any manner or form. It stressed, "All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments". On Wednesday, BJP leader and West Bengal's Leader of Opposition took out a massive protest rally in the state demanding strict action against Moitra. While 5 party MLAs have filed police complaints against her in WB, an FIR was registered against her in Bhopal under Section 295A of the IPC for hurting religious sentiments.

Addressing a gathering, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated, "The sentiments of people belonging to any religion shouldn't be hurt. Kali Maa has been insulted. An FIR has been filed in Madhya Pradesh, we said that we will not spare her. We will not tolerate the insult of Kali Maa". Defending her remarks, Moitra tweeted, "Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need backup forces".