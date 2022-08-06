Congress Reacts To Margaret Alva's Defeat In VP Elections; 'Too Bad TMC Didn't Support'

After the results of the Vice Presidential elections were declared, Congress came forward to support joint opposition candidate Margaret Alva as she lost to National Democratic Alliance's Jagdeep Dhankhar. Taking to Twitter, the party's General Secretary and Communication In-Charge Jairam Ramesh highlighted how the former Governor of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa ran a 'spirited campaign'.

"And it was too bad the TMC didn’t support her. India will have to wait for its first woman Vice President, " he said, recollecting this one time when performing his ministerial duty he accompanied Aung San Suu Kyi to meet with her friend Margaret Alva in Bengaluru in Nov 2012.

Margaret Alva slams parties that 'directly-indirectly supported BJP'

Notably, in her first reaction after defeat, the 80-year-old Alva also took an indirect dig at the Mamata Banerjee-led party. On the microblogging site, she wrote, "This election was an opportunity for the opposition to work together, to leave the past behind & build trust amongst each other. Unfortunately, some opposition parties chose to directly or indirectly support the BJP, in an attempt to derail the idea of a united opposition,"

Alva, who was expecting the support of all Opposition parties, which had supported Yashwant Sinha against Droupadi Murmi in the Presidential elections, suffered a rupture when TMC announced that it would abstain from voting.

"It is my belief that by doing so, these parties and their leaders have damaged their own credibility," the Opposition's candidate for the Vice Presidential elections said. Dhankhar won with a thumping majority by securing 528 votes against Alva's 182 votes. 725 parliamentarians cast their votes, which round up to 92.9 per cent voting in the Vice-Presidential elections.