Congress Reacts To Pfizer Vaccine Faceoff; Calls Union Min Rajeev Chandrasekhar 'liar'

Congress on Friday slammed Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar after he hit out at the grand old party for 'foreign vaccine push' during the initial stage of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

On the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was confronted over its vaccine. However, the chief of the US-based pharmaceutical giant repeatedly ignored the queries and stepped away.

Retweeting the video, MoS Chandrasekhar attacked Congress for pushing the case of administering the foreign vaccine in India. He also stated that Pfizer tried to bully the government into accepting conditions of indemnity.

"Just to remind all Indians, that Pfizer tried to bully Govt of India into accepting conditions of indemnity. And Cong trio of Rahul, Chidamabaram n Jairam Ramesh kept pushing case of foreign vaccines during Covid," the Union Minister said.

In reply, Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "This is total ******** Mr. Minister. Let not your ambition to climb the greasy pole make you more of a liar than you are."

Pfizer CEO confronted

In a video going viral, a Rebel News journalist is seen asking tough questions to the Pfizer CEO. The journalist asked the CEO why the vaccine-maker kept the fact secret that its coronavirus vaccine did not stop transmission of the virus.

"You (Pfizer) said it was 100 per cent effective, then 90 per cent, then 80 per cent, then 70 per cent, but we now know that the vaccines do not stop transmission. Why do you keep that secret?" the reporter asked.

The Pfizer's chief, ducking the question, said, "Thank you very much" and "Have a nice day".

The journalist also asked if it was time for Pfizer to apologise and give refunds to nations that bought vaccines that did not yield results.