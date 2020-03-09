Congress Ready To Accept Scindia's Terms And Conditions Amid Cracks In Govt: Sources

Amid the ongoing political crisis in the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government, it has been reported that the Kamal Nath led-Congress in the State is ready to accept all of Jyotiraditya Scindia's terms and conditions, whether it announcing Scindia as the MPCC President or nominating him to Rajya Sabha. However, according to sources, Scindia is still not convinced.

This comes after it was reported that the BJP is set to move a no-confidence motion in the State's Assembly, as according to sources, 6 Congress Ministers are in Bengaluru at a resort on the outskirts of the city. Apart from these 6 Ministers, 12 rebel MLAs are reportedly already in Bengaluru. It has also been reported that Jyotiraditya Scindia's PA also travelled with the six Ministers to Bengaluru.

Kamal Nath flies to Delhi

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has flown to Delhi on Monday to meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the political upheaval that his government is going through. Previously, sources had revealed that Sonia Gandhi was 'miffed' with the MP CM over the political instability that had hit the state under his rule.

Sources also revealed that Kamal Nath would be meeting party member and former Congress Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia with whom he often doesn't see eye-to-eye, and who has been slightly aloof from the entire matter thus far despite some of the wantaway MLAs allegedly belonging to his camp.

Poached MPs from Scindia's camp?

Trouble had mounted for Nath after Scindia had refused to intervene in the matter of MLAs allegedly being poached by the BJP. Scindia was called to rein control of the situation but he allegedly refused to intervene.

Scindia who is allegedly 'unwell' also skipped the meeting with Nath and Sonia Gandhi. Soon after meeting Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, Kamal Nath said, "I will follow the directions of Sonia Gandhiji. We discussed the political situation in Madhya Pradesh. We also discussed a lot of issues." When asked about the internal rift with Scindia, Nath seemingly evaded the question.

The Majority Maths

In the 230-member Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107. The simple majority mark is 116. The Congress-led State government has the support of four Independent MLAs, two Bahujan Samaj Party legislators and one of the Samajwadi Party. Two seats are currently vacant following the demise of a Congress and a BJP legislator each.

