Congress Ready To Embrace Nitish Kumar If JDU Ditches BJP; Bats For 'mahagathbandhan'

Amid a brewing political crisis in Bihar, Indian National Congress is ready to embrace Chief Minister Nitish Kumar if Janata Dal (United) breaks rank with the Bharatiya Janata Party, sources told Republic Media Network.

During the meeting of Congress MLAs in Patna, the grand old party batted for mahagathbandhan (a coalition of RJD, JD(U) and Congress) in Bihar.

Congress Bihar President Madan Mohan Jha said that the final decision will be taken by the High Command. "MLAs have arrived and will stay in Patna at least till August 10."

When asked about reports that Kumar spoke to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over the phone on Sunday night, Madan Mohan Jha said that they don't have official information but did not contradict it.

"We will have a discussion related to recent political developments in Bihar. We are yet to get official information on Nitish Kumar speaking with Sonia Gandhi but we don't contradict it," Jha said.

Congress national secretary and MLA Shakil Ahmed Khan said that whatever happening in Bihar was a good sign as the saffron party, which has a history of creating problems for its allies, is getting a taste of its own medicine.

'If the CM's JD(U), which believes in socialist ideology, quits BJP we will definitely welcome it'

"We always believe that parties with similar ideologies (samaan vichardhara) should come together. If the CM's JD(U), which believes in socialist ideology, quits BJP we will definitely welcome it. But these are early days. We will discuss the unfolding situation at the meeting in the evening," Khan told PTI-Bhasha.

Relations between JD(U) and BJP had frayed over the past few months after a string of disagreements between them over a host of topics including population control, caste census and Agnipath' defence recruitment scheme.

The speculations have been fuelled with Kumar skipping former President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell and the swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu last month. More recently, Kumar also omitted the NITI Aayog Governing council meeting on August 7.

Image: PTI