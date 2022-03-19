Congress Ready To Form Government In Goa Citing 'delay'; BJP Dubs It 'impossible Dream'

After Congress revealed that it is exploring all options to form a non-BJP government in Goa, the saffron party on Thursday dubbed it an "impossible dream". Addressing a press conference, the erstwhile Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat lambasted BJP's "delay" in government formation and claimed that the people's mandate was against the JP Nadda-led party. While caretaker CM Pramod Sawant has already met the BJP top brass in Delhi, the party is yet to officially announce that he will continue in the post.

Digambar Kamat remarked, "The mandate of the people of Goa was clearly against the ruling dispensation which is visible from the 33.31% vote share of BJP. This makes it clear that 66.69% voters did not want a BJP government to govern the state of Goa. On the day of the results, the BJP leadership announced that they are going to form the government with the support of Independents and other political parties. Even after a week's time since the results are declared, BJP has failed to stake claim for the formation of the government."

He added, "It appears that the claims made by BJP of having 20 plus MLAs on its side including MLAs from non-BJP parties and Independents are false, malicious and misleading. The Congress party has always accepted the sentiments, emotions and aspirations of the people and upheld the Constitution of India. We urge the BJP leadership to make its position clear immediately or publicly admit its inability to form the government. Various MLAs across the party lines have approached Congress to take a lead in the formation of the government."

In response, Goa BJP president Shet Tanavade opined that Congress leaders are mere opportunists whose dream will not come true. Attributing the delay in the government formation to the fact that BJP has also won in three other states, he assured that the scenario will be clear very soon. Taking another dig at Congress, he recalled that the Sonia Gandhi-led party had taken an appointment with the Goa Governor even before the results but didn't meet him. It is worth noting that the newly elected MLAs have already been administered oath by Protem Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar on Tuesday.

Today's press conference by @digambarkamat reveals that @INCGoa is and always will be the opportunists, the hoper of far-flung hopes, and the dreamer of impossible dreams. — SADANAND SHET TANAVADE सदानंद शेट तानावडे (@ShetSadanand) March 18, 2022

BJP emerges single-largest party in Goa

In an unexpected outcome, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 20 seats in the Goa election and is in the pole position to form the government in the state for the 3rd consecutive time. In the 2017 polls, it had formed the government even after getting merely 13 seats with the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Forward Party and independents. Defying anti-incumbency and exit polls that predicted a neck-to-neck contest with Congress, the JP Nadda-led party has claimed the support of two MLAs of TMC's ally MGP and three Independents- Chandrakant Shetye, Aleixo Lourenço and Antonio Vas.

On the other hand, Congress fell way short of the majority mark by bagging merely 11 seats with a vote share of 23.46%. Its alliance partner Goa Forward Party also could not perform as per expectations and only GFP president Vijai Sardesai could win from Fatorda. However, AAP opened its account this time with Merchant Navy captain Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva winning from Benaulim and Velim respectively.