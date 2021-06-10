Cong Rebel MLA Aditi Singh Blames 'leadership Paralysis' For Jitin Prasada's Switch To BJP

After Congress leader Jitin Prasada switched his allegiance to BJP on Wednesday, Rebel Congress leader and MLA Aditi Singh once again lamented the indecisiveness of top Congress leadership and the dissatisfaction among the Congress cadre leading to several promising Congress leaders jumping ship to BJP.

Mentioning the names of several tall leaders of Congress who quit the Party, Aditi Singh in an exclusive interview to Republic TV said, "A lot of Congress leaders are dissatisfied. You saw the G23 letter asking for a change in leadership. It is certainly a worrying time for Congress Party."

"In terms of electoral losses, they were all elected politicians (who quit). If the Party is not performing for whatever reasons, it is dissatisfying for leaders to stick around, especially when they are not being heard in the top echelons of the Party," she added.

Speaking of her own experience with the top Congress leadership, she said, "If the leadership is not listening to them, or rather not proactively acting on what the political leaders have to say, then it's a big issue. There have been young leaders who had many good political years ahead of them to good work in their constituency. That has certainly been a problem I have faced even if I have a good audience at the high command and with senior leaders, there has been no action. The top leadership is in complete paralysis."

'More defections will happen': Aditi Singh on Jitin Prasada's exit

Going by the nature of the top Congress leadership which still remains in denial mode, Aditi Singh predicted many more defections ahead of the UP Assembly Elections which is due next year, and the General Elections in 2024. She categorically pointed out that although the top Congress leadership listens to its members, very little retrospective action is seen on ground.

Aditi Singh also gave an interesting point of view on Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra who has been at the helm of Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

"Even the changes that have taken place since Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Ji became the General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh, I don't think the changes have been very promising. I don't think the kothri she has surrounded herself with, or the people around her are necessarily very good advisors. And it is very evident from the results of 2019 Lok Sabha elections which happened under her leadership in UP," Aditi Singh said.

Jitin Prasada switches to BJP

Jitin Prasada, a senior Congress leader despite his relatively young 48 years, was welcomed into the saffron fold at the party headquarters in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. Prasada jumped ship ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls that are scheduled to take place early next year. The Congress leader, who was perceived as Rahul Gandhi's close aide, met Goyal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi before joining the party.

His induction into BJP serves as a huge embarrassment to Congress as he was the AICC in-charge of the West Bengal Assembly polls in which his party was wiped out. This brings to an end the speculation regarding Prasada's place in Congress.