Congress Slams Al-Qaeda's Video On Hijab Row; 'Don't Remark On India's Internal Matter

The Congress party on Thursday issued its first response to Al-Qaeda's 9-minute video on the Hijab row, slamming the terrorist organization for commenting on the internal affairs of India. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, AICC General Secretary Ajay Maken also hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, stating that both the CM and Al-Qaeda were 'polarising' the atmosphere of India.

"We condemn the statement of Al-Qaeda (on hijab row). It's a banned terrorist organization that has no business commenting on the internal affairs of India. We also condemn the statement of Karnataka HM as both he and Al-Qaeda are polarising the atmosphere of the country," said Ajay Maken.

Al-Qaeda chief wades into Hijab Row

In a blatant move, Ayman al-Zawahiri- the chief of terror outfit Al-Qaeda urged Indian Muslims to react to "oppression" in light of the Hijab verdict. As per a 9-minute video titled 'The Noble Woman of India' released by Al-Qaeda’s official Shabab media on Tuesday, Zawahiri hailed Muskan Khan- the Karnataka student who had taken on students objecting to her burqa and raised slogans of 'Allahu Akbar' in defiance. Claiming that the Hijab row had exposed the reality of "Hindu India", he contended that Muskan Khan had given a moral lesson to other women who have an inferiority complex vis-à-vis the West, and dedicated a poem to praise the student.

Ayman al-Zawahiri also condemned France, Holland, and Switzerland for banning the Hijab and censured Bangladesh and Pakistan for being allies of the West. By virtue of this video, the Al-Qaeda chief rebuffed rumours of his passing away in 2020. His last video released in November 2021 had raised speculations over his possible demise, given that the Al-Qaeda chief failed to mention the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the biggest geopolitical development of the year.

Hijab verdict

On March 15, the Karnataka HC bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit, and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. The court's order came in response to a plea of students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a Hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam. In its judgment panning 129 pages, the court has eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the Hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.