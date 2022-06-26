Congress Rebuts BJP's Claim On Setalvad Acting At Sonia Gandhi's Behest; 'bogus, Baseless'

Senior Congress leader Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday refuted BJP's allegations against Congress President Sonia Gandhi in connection with the 2022 Gujarat riots case, terming them 'wholly bogus and baseless'. Taking to Twitter, Abhishek Singhvi rebuked the BJP's claim that Teesta Setalvad 'acted at the behest' of Sonia Gandhi to defame PM Narendra Modi and called it a 'direct contempt of the Supreme Court’s judgment'.

The charge by BJP spokespersons that Teesta Setalvad acted at the behest of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi is wholly bogus and baseless. The Congress party condemns these allegations most forcefully.

These allegations are in direct contempt of the Supreme Court’s judgment. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) June 26, 2022

The BJP on Saturday cited the Supreme Court's critical comments against activist Teesta Setalvad following its order upholding the SIT clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Gujarat riots case. Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the Congress and its chief Sonia Gandhi were the 'driving force' behind the activist's campaign against then Chief Minister Narendra Modi over the 2002 Gujarat riots. He further alleged that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, especially its Education Ministry, had given Rs 1.4 crores to a non-profit run by Setalvad, and this money was used to run a campaign against PM Modi and to 'defame' India.

"She was not alone. Who was the driving force? Sonia Gandhi and the Congress party," Sambit Patra said.

SC underlines Setalvad's ulterior motives

The statement came after the Supreme Court while upholding the SIT clean chit given to PM Modi in the Gujarat riots case, said that activist Teesta Setalvad exploited the emotions of the petitioner, Zakia Jafri for "ulterior motives".

"Antecedents of Teesta Setalvad need to be reckoned with and also because she has been vindictively persecuting this lis [dispute] for her ulterior design by exploiting the emotions and sentiments of Zakia Jafri, the real victim of the circumstances," said a three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

The activist has been taken into custody by the Gujarat ATS. Teesta already has two cases against her. One case pertains to a fraud allegedly committed by her with her husband Javed Anand of collecting funds to the tune of Rs.6 crore to Rs 7 crore in the “name of riot victims by launching a massive fund collection drive from 2007-2014 through advertisements in a magazine” owned by them and also through the “conduct of musical and artistic events”. Another case pertains to the violation of foreign exchange laws and misuse of the funds donated to her NGO by the US-based Ford Foundation in 2009.