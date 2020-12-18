Congress Recalls CMP Agenda; Sonia Asks CM Uddhav To Take Initiatives For Weaker Sections

A year after the formation of the MVA government, Congress president Sonia Gandhi wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asking him to take initiatives pertaining to the weaker sections of the society. Revealing this on Friday, Congress' Maharashtra in-charge HK Patil reminded that the main agenda in MVA's Common Minimum Programme is to expedite the developmental agenda through welfare schemes for the disadvantaged downtrodden. In this regard, Gandhi informed the CM that the budget allocation for the development of SC/ST communities should be proportionate to their share in the population.

Stressing that these funds should be compulsorily utilised during the same financial year, she urged Thackeray to introduce reservation for enterprises promoted by SC/ST persons in government contracts. Moreover, the Congress president called for urgent recruitment drives to fill the vacant posts reserved for SC/ST category. Maintaining that education and skill development for SC/ST youth is crucial, she told the Shiv Sena chief to ensure that the scholarship schemes, hostel facilities and residential schools for them must be expanded.

Congress' role in MVA

Sonia Gandhi's letter assumes significance as Congress is perceived as the junior partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra with 44 seats. On a number of occasions, senior Congress leaders including Balasaheb Thorat and former CM Ashok Chavan have admitted that they have grievances with the government. For instance, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference on May 26 and sought to distance his party from the Maharashtra government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "I would like to make a differentiation here. We are supporting the government in Maharashtra. But we are not the key decision-maker in Maharashtra. We are the key decision-maker in Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Puducherry. So there is a difference between running a government and supporting a government."

Speaking to the media in June, Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat remarked, "We have few grievances. Our demand is that we should get appropriate space in the decision-making process. We will inform the Chief Minister about it." Subsequently, senior party leaders met CM Uddhav Thackeray to raise their concerns on issues pertaining to the public interest. In November, Congress faced another embarrassment after the state Finance Ministry refused to approve Energy Minister Nitin Raut's proposals to provide subsidy to Mahavitaran. Owing to this, Raut had to go back on his earlier announcement of giving relief to the customers affected by inflated electricity bills.

