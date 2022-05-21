On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, a Twitter post by Congress in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots has stirred a major controversy. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lambasted the grand old party over this post and accused them of spreading hate against Sikh Community.

Did Congress rake up 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary?

On Saturday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary tweeted a picture of Rajiv Gandhi in which he posted a line that was told by the then Prime Minister in his speech, days after the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 in Delhi. Rajiv Gandhi had defended the riots in his speech and stated, “Jab bhi koi bada ped girta hai, toh dharti thodi hilti hai. (When a big tree falls, the earth shakes.)”. However, the Congress leader later deleted his post. As per the reports, more than 3,350 Sikhs were killed in the riots.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's now-deleted tweet; he had posted this earlier today. pic.twitter.com/EF77RlskQE — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

BJP responds to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's deleted Tweet

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed Congress' Twitter post and said that this indicated the Congress party's hatred towards the Sikh community. He added that Congress is still working with this mentality. The BJP leader demanded legal action against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary over his tweet for spreading communal hate.

"Even today there is hatred in the minds of Congress, Gandhi and the Nehru family about Sikhs. Rajiv Gandhi addressed people after the massacre of Sikhs and said that when a big tree falls, the earth shakes on a public platform. Today Congress is treating Sikhs in this country with the same mindset, thinking and hatred. Even today there is the same feeling in the mind of Congress that we should be destroyed. They want to keep reminding us about our wounds and what they have done to us. It should not be limited to sentiments but legal action should be taken against it. Delhi Police should take legal action against Adhir Ranjan for spreading hatred against Sikhs and intimidating a community through social media."

Rajiv Gandhi's speech days after the 1984 Sikh Massacre

After former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated on 31 October 1984 by her Sikh bodyguard, anti-Sikh riots broke out in the national capital, Delhi. Days after several innocent Sikhs were slaughtered, then PM Rajiv Gandhi had addressed thousands of people and attempted to justify the pogrom.

During his speech, Rajiv Gandhi had said, "We should always remember Indira Gandhi Ji and also why she was killed. We also have to remember who were the people behind her assassination. There were riots that took place after Indira Ji was killed. We all are aware that there is a wave of anger among the people and youth of India. For a few days, people felt that India is shaking. However, when a big tree falls, the earth obviously shakes".

In 2021, the Delhi High Court convicted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in Sikh Riots and held him guilty of murder, promoting enmity between groups and defiling public property. After his conviction, he resigned from the Congress party. Post his surrender before a trial court on December 31, 2018, the former Lok Sabha MP was sent to Tihar Jail. On September 3, the SC dismissed the interim bail plea filed by him on health grounds.

Rahul Gandhi Remembers Rajiv Gandhi

On the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video and paid tribute to his late father. He said, "My father was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India. He was a compassionate & kind man, and a wonderful father to me and Priyanka, who taught us the value of forgiveness and empathy. I dearly miss him and fondly remember the time we spent together".