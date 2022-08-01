Congress Refuses To Accept FM Sitharaman's Facts Busting Inflation Claims In Lok Sabha

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered a powerful speech on inflation in the Lok Sabha, it did not go down well with the Congress. Party leaders like Manish Tewari and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury criticised the Finance Minister, stating that they are not satisfied with her response.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Manish Tewari said, "Finance Minister's reply was disappointing. The attitude of the government is there is no inflation in the country, people are not suffering. Everything is hunky dory. If that's your response to concerns of opposition articulating the voice of 140 crore people of the country, why listen."

Tewari also tweeted:

Though we walked out of the Lok Sabha I had the occasion of watching the rest of H’onble The Finance Ministers speech on the inflation debate . The essence was ‘ALL IS WELL THERE IS NO PROBLEM’. Almost a redux to the immemorial line “ if you do not have bread eat cake “ — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 1, 2022

On the other hand, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was quoted by ANI as saying, "The prices are rising, and people are facing issues, but they (Govt) don't care. They boast of giving away money to other countries, helping them. If you can pay those in another country, why not do it for our own people."

'No Chances Of Recession': FM Sitharaman Eases Inflation Concerns

This comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on August 1, asserted in her speech at the Lok Sabha that the Indian economy is better placed than several other countries due to several major steps taken by the Central Government and the Reserve Bank of India, despite going through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Finance Minister stated that the Government is making efforts to bring down retail inflation below 7%, further adding that India remains the fastest growing economy in the assessment by global agencies like World Bank and IMF. She also assured that India has zero probability of slipping into recession, unlike many other countries.

Here are some of the key points from FM Sitharaman's speech:

Efforts made to bring down retail inflation below 7%

Indian economy getting more robust

Gross NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) of banks at a six-year low of 5.9%

India's debt to GDP ratio at 56.21% in FY22, much lower than many nations

India remains the fastest growing economy in the assessment by global agencies

While addressing the Lok Sabha on Monday evening, FM Sitharaman began her speech by stating, "We've never seen a pandemic of this kind...all of us were trying to ensure that people in our constituencies are given extra help. I recognise that everybody -MPs & State Govts- has played their role. Otherwise, India wouldn't be where it is compared to the rest of the world. So, I fully credit the people of India for this...even against adversity we are able to stand up and be recognised as the fastest growing economy."

Image: PTI, ANI