Congress Refuses To Back TMC's 'vendetta' Charge In Narada Case, Satisfied With CBI Probe

The Congress party on Sunday refused to back TMC's 'vendetta' charge over the arrest of 4 West Bengal leaders in connection with the Narada case. WB Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asserted that the leaders of his own party had approached the Calcutta High Court to demand a CBI investigation into this case which dates back to 2016. Distancing Congress from the war of words between BJP and TMC, he asserted that his party had no problem with the central agency's probe in the case. Earlier on May 20, WB CM Mamata Banerjee had attributed the arrests by the CBI in the Narada case to "political vendetta".

नारदा घोटाला मामला बहुत साल पुराना है। 2016 से यह मामला चलता रहा है। कांग्रेस नेताओं ने इसकी CBI जांच कराने के लिए कलकत्ता हाई कोर्ट में मांग की थी। CBI मामले में जांच करे, इसमें हमारा कोई लेना-देना नहीं है: CBI द्वारा TMC नेताओं की गिरफ़्तारी पर कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी pic.twitter.com/hAJnZV5J15 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 23, 2021

The Narada case and subsequent high-profile arrests

Ahead of the 2016 Assembly polls, some TMC leaders were accused of accepting a substantial amount of illegal gratification from Samuel leading to the registration of an FIR under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7, 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (a) and (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. While CBI initially arrested IPS officer SMH Mirza, he is currently out on bail. The arrest of Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee on May 17 propelled a protest from TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee who demanded the unconditional release of these leaders and sat on a 6-hour long dharna with her supporters outside the CBI office for 6 hours.

This propelled a protest from Banerjee who demanded the unconditional release of these leaders and sat on a 6-hour long dharna with her supporters outside the CBI office for 6 hours. Moreover, Law Minister Moloy Ghatak was continuously present in the court of the Special CBI judge when the accused were produced virtually. Granting interim bail to the 4 leaders, the Special CBI court took into account the fact that the agency didn't ask for their custody and the SC's latest order on the decongesting of prisons. However, the Calcutta High Court stayed the order and sent them to judicial custody till May 19.

Giving conflicting opinions on May 21, the division bench of the HC comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Bindal ordered the house arrest of the 4 leaders and referred the matter to a larger bench. While Justice Banerjee held that a prima facie case is made out for interim bail, the Chief Justice disagreed and said that they must be kept under house arrest. At 11 am on Monday, the 5-judge bench of the HC consisting of CJ Rajesh Bindal, Justice IP Mukerji, Justice Harish Tandon, Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Arijit Banerjee will hear this matter.