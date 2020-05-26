BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi As Congress Refuses To Take Onus Of COVID-19 Mess In Maharashtra

After Rahul Gandhi made shocking comments trying to distance himself and the Congress party from owning any responsibility with respect to the COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra, the BJP slammed the leader asking him how he can make such statements when the Congress party has ministers in power in the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led Maharashtra government.

Amid reports of strained relations between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi shifted the onus of the growing COVID crisis on his alliance partners and said that Congress is just a 'supporting' party and not the 'decision-maker.' In what is seen as an admission of cracks within the Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Rahul Gandhi went on to say that there is a 'difference' between running a government and supporting it.

"Nobody is surprised that the IQ of Rahul Gandhi, who is a part-time politician hasn't increased with time. He needs to read the constitution and its provisions. Mr Rahul Gandhi, it's not like the Congress is supporting, you are an equal participant in the Maharashtra government, you have ministers who are part of the government and now you want to take no responsibility?" said BJP's Gaurav Bhatia.

"What about the other four states where you have the government, will you answer there? Be it Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi, all they are doing is cheap and petty politics, they are trying to thrive on the miseries of migrant labourers and the poor workers which are getting help from the Centre and respective state governments," added Gaurav Bhatia.

Rahul Gandhi in his video-conference also stated that the lockdown imposed by the Central government has failed and the country is facing the result of a "failed lockdown". "India is the only country where the virus is exponentially rising and we are removing the lockdown. The aim and purpose of the lockdown has failed. India is facing the result of a failed lockdown," said Rahul Gandhi.

Slamming him over this, BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao said that the only thing that had 'failed' was Rahul Gandhi as a politician. "Rahul Gandhi, your friends and followers on social media were elated saying that India will cross 12 lakh Corona cases. But India implemented the lockdown at the right time. The entire world is looking up to India for their timely way of handling the crisis. If someone has failed it is you, Rahul Gandhi, as a politician. The only plan B the Congress should think about is finding a new politician in place of Rahul Gandhi, India does not need a plan B," said GVL.

