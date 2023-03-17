Congress Reiterates Rahul Won't Apologise Amid BJP's Attack, Calls Him 'a True Patriot'

As BJP launched a barrage of attacks on Rahul Gandhi over his controversial anti-India speech at Cambridge University, Congress has reiterated its stance that the latter won't apologise for his remark. This comes in connection with the 52-year-old Wayanad MP during his UK visit addressed multiple issues which included Indian democracy, the Pulwama attack, Pegasus row and India under BJP, among others.

He also went on to seek the intervention of the US and Europe in India, which was called 'shameful' by the BJP. While commenting on the democracy of India, he mentioned that the structures of Indian democracy are under brutal attack and the media, the institutional frameworks, the judiciary, and Parliament is all under attack. He has also stated that mics are put off in Parliament while members from the Opposition speak.

These statements of the Congress leader have triggered a massive outrage as the leaders of the saffron party have demanded his apology and suspension from the parliament so that no one takes the pride and respect of high institutions for a ride in future. BJP president JP Nadda slammed Rahul stating that he has now become a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit.

Congress reiterates 'Rahul won't apologise' stance

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge defended the Wayanad MP by calling him a 'true patriot' and launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-central government. In a series of tweets, Kharge said that the BJP is deliberately igniting such issues to divert the citizens' attention from the real issues.

"Those who did not contribute even an iota in the freedom struggle, are the real anti-nationals. They are talking all these things to hide the horrifying unemployment, backbreaking price rise and scam of “best friend” of BJP, to divert attention from it", tweeted Kharge.

जिन्होंने आज़ादी की लड़ाई में रत्ती भर भी योगदान नहीं दिया, वो असली Anti-National है।



भाजपा भयावह बेरोज़गारी, कमरतोड़ महंगाई और “परम मित्र” के घोटाले को छिपाने के लिए, इससे ध्यान भटकाने के लिये वो ये सब बातें कर रहें हैं।



Kharge in yet another tweet alleged that not Rahul Gandhi but PM Narendra Modi must apologise as he has insulted Indians on several foreign soils. "Modi ji himself has gone to 6-7 countries and said on foreign soil that 'people of India are saying that what sin did they commit that to get born in India'. Is such a person calling us anti-national? Narendra Modi, you have insulted the citizens of India and you should apologise".

"We strongly condemn what JP Nadda has said. He should know that Modi ji went to China, went to America, went to South Korea… insulted the citizens of India. Modi ji should apologise. There is no question of us apologising."

Congress President added that the person (Rahul Gandhi) who talks about democracy and expresses concern on it, cannot be anti-national. "He is a true patriot. If Rahul Gandhi ji gets a chance to speak in the Parliament, we will give a befitting reply to these allegations of BJP".