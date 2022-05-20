Congress Rejects PM Modi's Language Row Remark; 'BJP Leaders & PM Speak Differently'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, reacted to the ongoing language row in the country. While addressing a meeting of the national office-bearers of the BJP in Jaipur via video conferencing, he said that BJP considers all Indian languages to be the soul of Indianness.

Reacting to PM Modi's statement on the language row, Congress leader Rashid Alvi told Republic TV, "What PM Modi has said is correct. But the problem is that BJP leaders and PM Modi speak differently. If the PM really wants this, why doesn't he take action against leaders who incite language debate? I don't remember exactly, but one BJP MLA from UP has given a statement that the person who doesn't speak Hindi, is a traitor. Why there is no action against him?"

"In BJP, the leaders are left free to do their own politics. But for his own image, he is giving such speeches. He feels that his image should always be appreciable. It is not only about the language row, but also other issues. PM Modi will speak against communalist, but the entire BJP party will do communalism. You talk about Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas, but why are you not able to gain everyone's trust," he added.

PM Modi: 'BJP sees reflection of Indian culture in all regional languages'

On Friday, PM Modi said, "In the past few days, we have seen that attempts are being made to spark controversies over languages. We need to make people aware of this. BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language and a link to a better future for the nation."

He added, "It is BJP which has linked India's culture and languages with nation's respect for the first time. In New Education Policy (NEP) we are giving importance to regional languages. This shows our commitment to every regional language."

#BREAKING | In past few days, we have seen that attempts are being made to spark controversies over languages. BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language. Importance given to every regional language in NEP: PM Modi's big statement on language row pic.twitter.com/POp0ygmVms — Republic (@republic) May 20, 2022

The statement by the Prime Minister comes after Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy sparked a huge uproar by arguing against Hindu being a compulsory language. He said, "A lot of people say that if you speak Hindi, you'll get jobs. Have you got jobs? Go see in Coimbatore, or anywhere, only those selling Pani puri, all those people are the ones speaking in Hindi..."