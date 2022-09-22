Congress Rejigs UP Social Media Department, Pankhuri Pathak Made Chairperson

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday appointed Pankhuri Pathak as the chairperson of its social media department for Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect.

The department was previously chaired by Abhay Pandey.

Pathak, who contested the state assembly election from the Noida constituency, was previously the vice chairperson of the party's social media department in the state.

Danish Azam Warsi, Shubham Shukla and Shalini Singh have been appointed vice chairpersons of the department, according to an AICC communique issued by party general secretary K C Venugopal in Delhi.

Besides them, Shahnawaj Aslam, Sandeep Singh, Tejinder Nagar, Bipin Gupta, Aditya Nagaich, Kamal Parihar and Shatrughn Chauhan were appointed as state coordinators in the department, the communique added.

