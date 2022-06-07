After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the properties of Satyendar Jain's aides and recovered bundles of hard cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore, along with 133 gold coins and biscuits, weighing about 1.8 kg, Congress on Tuesday came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and lambasted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not taking any action against Jain.

The grand old party further asked Kejriwal if he would tweet against Jain the way he did when former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Honey was raided. Interestingly, when ex-Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested by ED in the month of February, lines and theories like 'Channi, Honey and Money' were used to slam the then Punjab CM at which time Kejriwal had been outspoken.

Speaking to Republic, Congress leader Alka Lamba said, "Just sometime back, Arvind Kejriwal was asking for Padma Shri for Satyendra Jain and also said that ED's raid is a political witchhunt, but now, it can be clearly seen that the ED has recovered cash and gold from his residence. Now Kejriwal has to answer if these belong to the AAP? and will he still demand Padma Shri for Jain or will he suspend him? His mask of 'honesty' has now been unveiled and he is exposed. "

Lamba added, "When ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew was raided, that time Kejriwal had called Channi a dishonest man in a tweet. Will Kejriwal now tweet that Satyendar Jain is a dishonest man, or will he continue to support him? This is what the Congress party wants to know."

ED recovers cash & gold coins from Satyendar Jain

The ED on Monday conducted raids against Jain and his aides as a part of a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged hawala case. On Tuesday, the ED disclosed that bundles and bundles of cash has been recovered along with gold coins and bars. Rs 2.23 crore has been recovered from Ram Prakash Jewellers, Rs 41.5 lakh and 133 gold coins weighing 1.8 kgs from Vaibhav Jain and Rs 20 lakh from GS Matharoo. Post recovery, ED is likely to issue more summons in the case. Adies of the AAP leader are likely to be called for interrogation, say sources. Republic has accessed pictures of the stunning recoveries that have been made. The visuals exclusively accessed by the channel show that bundles and bundles of hard cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore, along with 133 gold coins and biscuits, weighing about 1.8kg are among the recoveries from the alleged aides & business partners of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain who is under arrest and in ED's custody till June 9 in a PMLA case.