Congress Removes Ex-Goa CM Digambar Kamat As Permanent Invitee To CWC Amid Controversy

Amid tensions in the Goa Congress unit, the party has removed former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat from his current position as Permanent Invitee to Congress Working Committee (CWC) with immediate effect. The announcement was made by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.

An official release undersigned by Venugopal read, "Hon'ble Congress President has removed Shri Digambar Kamat from his current position as Permanent Invitee to Congress Working Committee with immediate effect."

Digambar Kamat accused of 'hatching conspiracy' with BJP

This comes a week after Congress' state president Amit Patkar called on the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly. Speaking to the media, Patkar confirmed that he had moved applications seeking the disqualification of MLAs Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat from the party. Patkar, along with, Deputy CLP leader Sankalp Amonkar, Yuri Alemao, Altone D'Costa, Adv. Carlos Alvares Ferreira, Rajesh Faldessai, and Rudolf Fernandes urged Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar to change seating arrangements in the House by the CLP Resolution removing Michael Lobo as CLP Leader.

Notably, Lobo and Kamat, have been accused of hatching a conspiracy to "weaken the party by engineering defection" in cahoots with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Lobo was the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader until his dismissal. Meanwhile, Kamat, the former Chief Minister of Goa, was the Congress' CM nominee during the elections held earlier this year.

The allegations have been strongly denied by Digambar Kamat who has said that he was "shocked, stunned, and hurt beyond words." "Because of your humiliation towards me after the elections, my workers are angry and I'm also deeply hurt. For the time being, I told him that I am not going to accept any responsibility. Once I'm fit, we will see," the former Goa CM said.

On the other hand, Lobo reaffirmed his commitment to the party and denied the possibility of joining the BJP. "We have won on Congress ticket and we are with the Congress party. We are with the Congress party so the question does not arise of having so many press conferences," he said.