Congress Removes Sunil Jakhar From All Party Positions; KV Thomas Ousted From KPCC

In a big political development, the Congress on Tuesday removed former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar from all positions over his alleged 'anti-party activities'. The grand-old party also cracked the whip on Senior Kerala Congress leader K V Thomas, who was under fire for attending a national seminar organized by the CPI(M). Thomas has been removed from the state political affairs committee and the executive committee of the Kerela PCC.

'All the best to Congress': Sunil Jakhar

It is important to mention that the Congress Disciplinary Committee had recommended a two years suspension for Sunil Jakhar. The senior leader had criticized former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and had termed him a 'liability' after the Congress lost to the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab Elections. Thereafter, some party leaders including former minister Raj Kumar Verka demanded action against him for allegedly using 'objectionable language' against Channi and the scheduled caste community during a TV interview.

The leader was sent a show-cause notice over his alleged derogatory remarks and was asked to file a reply within 7 days. However, even after receiving a show-cause notice, he refused to reply saying that whatever the committee does, is its right.

Amid rumors of his ouster, Jakhar on Tuesday said, "Good luck to Congress". The leader had quit electoral politics earlier this year after the Congress chose to pick Channi as the CM face, even though the former received a stronger backing internally.

K V Thomas attends CPI(M) seminar

Meanwhile, K V Thomas came under fire for denouncing the ideological position of the Congress and taking part in a national seminar organized by the CPI(M) in Kannur. In the program, the Congress leader hailed Marxist veteran and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the 'pride of Kerala', evoking the KPCC's ire. KPCC Chief and party's Kannur strongman, K Sudhakaran had slammed the AICC member, alleging that his decision to attend the event was 'pre-planned and threatened he would be shown the door over the move.

When Thomas faced expulsion threats from his party leaders, CM Vijayan hinted that the CPI(M) may give asylum to the veteran Congressman. However, the leader had maintained his staunch defense of the Gandhi family and had urged the disciplinary committee for a personal hearing.