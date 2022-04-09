Congress Replaces Navjot Sidhu With Amrinder Brar As Punjab Party Chief After Poll Debacle

In a significant development, Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Brar from Gidderbaha has been appointed as the President of the Punjab Congress on Saturday. Days after facing an embarrassing defeat in the state, the Congress party announced the names of the Punjab party heads.



After the rejig, Amrinder Singh Brar alias Raja Warring, was among the five former ministers, who managed to secure victory for the party in the bygone polls. Replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu, he will be taking care of the party’s affairs in Punjab. The PPCC Working President position has been allotted to senior Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu who had fought from the Ludhiana West constituency but failed to secure victory.

Amrinder Singh Brar replaces Navjot Sidhu as PPCC President

The Congress leadership also announced the names of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) and Deputy CLP leaders: Pratap Singh Bajwa, who won the Qadian constituency, and Dr. Raj Kumar, who won the Chabbewal constituency, respectively. As Sidhu remained engulfed in controversies even after the poll debacle, the Congress high command gave him a jolt by keeping him at bay from any significant leadership position in the state.

Navjot Sidhu, who was made to resign as the PPCC President after his party tasted defeat in polls despite making enormous changes in the party structure, is now trying to revive his position in the state party unit.

Fortunes turned in Punjab as the Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, the single-highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganisation of the state in 1966. This was also a massive jump from its 2017 tally of 20 seats. Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party garnered over 42% of the vote share against Congress, which got barely 22% of the total votes.

Congress’ ship drowned in Punjab after party’s performance plunged

Congress managed to bag only 18 seats, which was 49 seats less than its 2017 tally. This is the lowest ever tally for the Sonia Gandhi-led party post the 1997 election. Its vote share fell from 38.64% in the previous Assembly polls to about 23% this time. Despite the fact that the Congress has eight Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab, the party's election debacle may lead to dissident parliamentarians such as Captain Amarinder Singh's wife, Preneet Kaur, switching allegiance to another party.

Sitting Congress Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost both seats from which he contested (Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur). This includes Chamkaur Sahib, which he had represented in the Assembly since 2007. Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu also faced embarrassment after losing his seat to a debutante AAP candidate. Barring for Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh, Tript Bajwa, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and Rana Gurjeet Singh, all 12 ministers lost their respective seats.

Image: ANI, PTI