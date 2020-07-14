Congress Plans More Action Against Sachin Pilot After Dual Sackings; Appoints Dotasara

Shortly after the Congress party sacked Sachin Pilot from the positions of Deputy Chief Minister and chief of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), legislator Govind Dotasara has been announced as the new PCC chief of Rajasthan. Along with this, the party has also replaced sacked Mukesh Bhaskar from the post of Youth Congress Committe chief. Congress MLA Ganesh Ghogra has is now the President of Rajasthan Pradesh Youth Congress.

'Pilot fell pray to BJP conspiracy'

In a massive development, the Congress sacked Sachin Pilot from both the positions on Tuesday, taking disciplinary action against its long-time leader following his failure to attend the second CLP meeting in Jaipur. Apart from Pilot, two other cabinet ministers will be sacked from the party itself after they decided to stay back with Pilot and give the CLP meet a miss, which was seen as Congress' last-ditch attempt to mend fences with the miffed leader and his faction.

As per sources, more disciplinary action is lined up against Sachin Pilot by Congress. Party primary membership may also now be cancelled. The party could also write to the Speaker to suspend his membership as MLA.

This follows the resolution passed by the Congress party in their second CLP meeting demanding disciplinary action against Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and the rebel MLAs. Sources say that 104 MLAs present at the ongoing Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur have unanimously demanded that Sachin Pilot should be removed from the party. The numbers are disputed, and the BJP is likely to move for a floor test. Sacking Pilot, Congress accused him of falling prey to the BJP's conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government.

