Congress Requests Lok Sabha Speaker Not To Suspend MPs Post Unruly Conduct, Blames Centre

Amid some of its MPs facing the threat of suspension after indulging in unruly behaviour, Congress requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla not to suspend them. On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called on Birla in this regard after repeated adjournments. Reportedly, he conveyed to the Speaker that the reason for the impasse was the stubborn attitude of the treasury benches in not listening to the opposition parliamentarians. Thereafter, Congress sources told ANI that Birla had assured that Congress MPs shall not be suspended for now.

Unruly scenes in Parliament

While the opposition intensified its protests in Lok Sabha over issues such as the Pegasus 'snooping' row and farm laws, it could not stop the passage of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the first batch of the Supplementary Demand for Grants and relevant appropriation bills. As the proceedings started, a number of MPs trooped into the Well of the House, raised slogans and held placards against the Centre. Though Wednesday was the first day in the Monsoon session where the Question Hour was completed, some members continued with the sloganeering.

Later in the day, Congress MPs such as Gurjeet Aujla, TN Prathapan and Hibi Eden allegedly threw business papers, some torn papers and placards at the Chair. During the course of the proceedings, one of the papers landed near the seat of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Notably, TMC MP Santanu Sen was suspended from Rajya Sabha on July 23 for the rest of the Session after he snatched papers from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while he was reading a statement on the Pegasus controversy.

Opposition seeks discussion on Pegasus

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Centre over the Pegasus issue. Claiming that the opposition's voice is being suppressed in Parliament, he asked, "Did the government of India purchase Pegasus? Yes or no? Did the government of India use the Pegasus on our own people?" On this occasion, he refuted the notion that the opposition is disrupting the Parliament proceedings and stressed that the discussion must be only on the snooping row.