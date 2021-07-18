Congress Reshuffles CPP Groups; Adhir Ranjan Retained; Chidambaram & Tewari Inducted

Ahead of the monsoon session, Congress Parliamentary party (CPP) reshuffled its group leaders in both Houses. The list released on 15 July, retained Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as its Lok Sabha leader, putting an end to the rumours regarding his ouster. Similarly, Mallikarjuna Kharge has been retained as the Rajya Sabha leader. The Monsoon session will have 19 sittings in both Houses starting from July 19, with 25 bills in the pipeline.

Congress reshuffles CCP groups

The new entrants in the list include MPs like Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Manish Tewari and P Chidambaram. Previously, amid the G-23 letter saga, Congress had appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha. While senior leaders who were seeking 'structural changes in Congress' like Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari have been retained, veteran MP Ghulam Nabi Azad was rested after his Rajya Sabha term ended. The two groups will facilitate the effective functioning of Congress in the Houses.

On Thursday, sources revealed that the much-delayed election for the Congress president's post will be held after the Monsoon session of Parliament. Moreover, sources revealed that former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath is the frontrunner to be the next Congress president. Congress' longest-serving president Sonia Gandhi has not been very active in the public domain and had skipped campaigning for the recently concluded Assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal. Congress has not had a full-time president since Rahul Gandhi stepped down after Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

Congress squashes dissent

Quashing all internal dissent, Congress Working Committee (CWC) has retained Sonia Gandhi as party chief till elections are called for in the next AICC meeting. Moreover, it passed a resolution strengthening the Gandhis' leadership and not allowing anyone to undermine the party or the Gandhis (Rahul and Sonia). When asked if action will be taken on the 23 dissenters, CWC said that Sonia Gandhi was hurt, but did not hold any grudges against them. Most of those 23 signatories have since then been vocal about the need for change, even questioning Congress' alliances during state polls.

The 23 senior leaders sought 'structural changes', internal election to the CWC even at state levels, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism, full-time leadership at the helm at the party. The 23 signatories include Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajender Kaur Bhattal, M. Veerappa Moily, Prithviraj Chavan, P.J. Kurian, Ajay Singh, Renuka Chaudhary, and Milind Deora - belonging from the Congress' 'old guard ' and the 'young guard' (i.e Rahul Gandhi supporters). The group held a set of rallies in Jammu, proclaiming that 'Congress had weakened'.