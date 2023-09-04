Congress Respects Jr. Stalin's Call To 'eradicate Sanatan': Gen Secy KC Venugopal

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on September 4 commented on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan Dharma' remark, stating, "Our view is clear; 'Sarva Dharma Sambhava' is the Congress' ideology. Every political party has the freedom to express their views. We respect everyone's beliefs."

Divergent opinions within Congress

The Congress party, a significant part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance appears divided in its support for Jr. Stalin. Karti Chidambaram supported him unabashedly, expressing his views on Twitter: "Sanatana Dharma is nothing but a code for a Caste Hierarchical Society. All those supporting it are yearning for the old caste-based days. Caste is the Curse of India."

On the other hand, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam criticised DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's anti-Sanatan remark, saying, "Sanatan Dharma is the oldest religion in the world. This remark is not just against Sanatan Dharma but also against India."

Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial Statements

DMK youth wing secretary made inflammatory remarks during a speech at the Sanadhan Abolition Conclave on September 2. He equated 'Sanatan Dharma' with 'Coronavirus,' 'malaria,' and 'dengue,' calling for its 'eradication.' He asserted that Sanatana Dharma opposed equality and social justice, justifying his call for its eradication.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's only son and TN Sports Minister also stated that there has been a history of maltreatment for women in 'Sanatan Dharma.' He said, "What did Sanatan do to women? It pushed widows into the fire (the erstwhile practice of Sati), tonsured the heads of widows, and made them wear white saris. Child marriages also occurred."

Legal action and debate

Delhi Police filed a complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin for his controversial remarks. The complaint, filed by advocate Vineet Jindal, described Udhayanidhi's statement as "provocative, inciting, and defamatory against Sanatan Dharm." This complaint sparked a fierce debate, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leaders criticising the opposition alliance for disrespecting Sanatana Dharma.

Udhayanidhi's defence and challenge

Udhayanidhi defended his statement, claiming it's about upholding humanity. He challenged those criticising, saying, "I am ready to present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatan Dharma and its negative impact on society in any forum." He added, "Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, dengue, and malaria by mosquitoes, that 'Sanatan Dharma' is responsible for many social evils. I am prepared to confront any challenges that come my way, whether in a court of law or the people's court. Stop spreading fake news."