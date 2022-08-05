Congress Responds To Amit Shah Over Wearing Black At Protests; 'BJP Started Black Chapter'

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that Congress chose black clothes for protest to indirectly oppose the groundbreaking of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on this day two years ago, it did not go down well with the grand-old party. Congress in its defence on August 5 stated that they were wearing black clothes as BJP started a 'black chapter' in the economy.

Congress Spokesperson Kapil Singh said, "BJP Govt has given inflation and tax to the country, and people are suffering. BJP has started Black Chapter and it will be protested by wearing black clothes only. Ram Mandir's decision was by Supreme Court but BJP did scam in that also and looted money. We will protest by wearing black clothes only."

On the other hand, Karti Chidambaram, who is currently under the ED radar in the Chinese Visa Scam case, also targeted the BJP and tweeted:

Nothing can be more ridiculous than this, why can’t it be said that the black shirts were worn by @INCIndia to protest the abrogation of 370 & for the grave injustice meted out to the people of Kashmir. Today’s protest was against the apathy of the @BJP4India towards the economy. https://t.co/7CVpRdUA19 — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 5, 2022

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because on this day itself Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Congress MPs stage massive protest; wear black clothes

Wearing black clothes, Congress MPs including former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged a protest at New Delhi's Vijay Chowk earlier on Friday. The protesting MPs of the opposition party raised slogans against the government demanding that the GST hike on essential items be withdrawn, with party chief Sonia Gandhi standing with the women MPs of the party holding a banner outside gate number 1 of Parliament.

The protesters were, however, stopped by the Delhi Police and not allowed to proceed towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sonia Gandhi did not take part in the march. The other MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk. The Congress workers also sought to gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. They were released later in the day.