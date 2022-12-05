Congress Responds To Double-loss Exit Polls Projection; Laments Gujarat, Contests Himachal

Veteran Congress leader Rashid Alvi admitted that his party is in a weak position in Gujarat, but confidently stated that his party will emerge victorious in Himachal Pradesh. According to the Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll, BJP is projected to win both in Gujarat and Himachal by bagging 128-148 seats and 34-39 seats respectively followed by Congress which is expected to win 30-42 seats in Gujarat and 28-33 in Himachal.

#LIVE | Congress leader Rashid Alvi attacks Election Commission after BJP gets double-projection in the Republic-@pmarq_ Exit Poll; Tune in here - https://t.co/za2VLiJ3Z9 pic.twitter.com/cdktIAT5cj — Republic (@republic) December 5, 2022

Alvi, however, while speaking to Republic TV exuded confidence that Congress will become the largest party in Himachal which has 68 assembly seats and was won by the BJP in 2017 (with 44 seats). "We did not work hard enough in Delhi and Gujarat as much as we should have. Another factor is that where the Prime Minister hails from, the people there wish their Prime Minister wins. However, there has been no development in Gujarat", Alvi told Republic.

"There is no drinking water in a village. There's no water for a farmer's produce. Recently, we saw a bridge collapsed and 100 people were killed. The Prime Minister is visiting the polling station, but not to meet the people", the Congress leader further said.

Can't trust the Election Commission: Alvi

Speaking to Republic, Alvi defended Congress' complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) over PM Narendra Modi walking toward the polling booth. This move by the PM earlier today prompted Congress to file a complaint citing a violation of the Code of Conduct. The complaint, however, got rejected by the election body.

"Congress rightly complained about the PM", Alvi said, "but the present Election Commission cannot be trusted", he added after hearing about the dismissal of the complaint. "This Election Commission does not make honest decisions. If the Election Commission fails to make honest decisions, then democracy will be in danger. It is its duty to ensure free and fair elections", he further said. When asked how will Congress be able to form a government amid falling vote share, Alvi said that the party is connected to the people citing Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The exit polls, however, are painting a completely different picture as BJP is likely to break its record of bagging the most number of seats in the Gujarat elections (128-148) with Congress (30-42) and AAP (2-10) as the second and third biggest party. On the other hand, the saffron party is projected to bag 34-39 seats followed by Congress (28-33) and AAP (0-1).