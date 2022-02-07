Congress Responds To PM Modi's Attack; 'Party Will Give Hand When BJP Ditches Countrymen'

Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Parliament, the Congress party on Monday came out to warn the Bharatiya Janata Party's top brass. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Congress claimed that helping during times of adversity was a tradition for them. The party further claimed that even in the future when BJP 'leaves the hand' of the countrymen, Congress will come forward to 'help'.

Congress replies to PM Modi's 'gave ticket to immigrants' remark

Replying to the Motion of Thanks for the President's speech in Parliament, PM Modi claimed that Congress crossed all limits during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "During the first wave of COVID-19, when the WHO and health experts were asking people to not step out of houses, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai, encouraging them to go to other states and spread the virus. At the same time, the Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them with buses. As a result, Coronavirus had spread rapidly in states like Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand, where the cases were initially less."

Responding to PM Modi, Congress on its Twitter handle, wrote, "When the Congress was giving the migrants free ticket, the BJP had left them on the road to die. The country knows the truth of the party," and in another tweet added, "Dear Prime Minister, the country knows that in the dire circumstances of COVID-19, you were busy with 'Namaste Trump' and playing with parrots and peacocks. Also, when the corpses were floating in Ganga, you were entertaining the crowd in massive election rallies."

पीएम मोदी जी,

ये देश इस बात का साक्षी है कि कोरोना की विकट परिस्थितियों में आप नमस्ते ट्रंप कर रहे थे; मोर-तोतों के साथ खेल रहे थे और माँ गंगा में तैरती लाशों के बीच चुनावी भीड़ पर अट्टहास लगा रहे थे।



कोरोना के संकट में किसानों को सड़कों पर बैठने के लिए मजबूर भी आपने किया। https://t.co/oRKE9dHVyp — Congress (@INCIndia) February 7, 2022

Reply to PM Modi's 'Congress scaring youth' remark

During his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also claimed that Congress was trying to scare the youth, the entrepreneurs and the wealth creators of India. "They are not listening to what Congress is saying and that is why the country is moving forward in the global space," PM Modi said.

Responding to PM Modi, Congress on Twitter said, ''Prime Minister, You are not only intimidating the youth of the country, but you are getting them fired with sticks and bullets. The youth are ready to take the country forward, but you are creating barriers in their path."

प्रधानमंत्री जी,

देश के नौजवान को आप सिर्फ भयभीत नहीं कर रहे, बल्कि उनके शरीर पर लाठी-गोली की बौछार करवा रहे हैं।



युवा तो देश को आगे बढाने के लिए तैयार है, मगर आप उनकी राह में टैंक और बैरियर खड़े कर रहे हो। https://t.co/7quni0hTg7 — Congress (@INCIndia) February 7, 2022

Congress on PM Modi's claims on inflation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the raging issues of inflation. Citing how Congress keeps on talking about the rising prices, PM Modi reminded the party how they had the 'worst record'. "You may have forgotten - Congress govt's last 5 years brought India to double-digit inflation. That was the situation before we came."

Having said that, he assured the people of the country that the BJP-led central government was different and was fighting inflation from the core. Reminding that the country has still not recovered from COVID, he added that the inflation rates were under check, in comparison to many of the leading economies.

Responding to PM Modi, Congress put an open challenge to bring the prices down to the level under the party. "Let's take the step and reduce the domestic LPG cylinder prices from ₹ 900 to ₹ 410," the party said, adding that now 'lies will not work'.

प्रधानमंत्री जी, महंगाई को कांग्रेस सरकार के समय वाले स्तर पर ला दीजिए।



आइए कदम उठाइए और घरेलू एलपीजी सिलेंडर की कीमतें ₹900 से घटाकर ₹410 कर दीजिए।



अब झूठ से शासन नहीं चलेगा। pic.twitter.com/vkkpdnD9sf — Congress (@INCIndia) February 7, 2022

Image: PTI, ANI