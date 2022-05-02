Congress Responds To Raj Thackeray's Loudspeaker Warning; 'BJP's Attempt To Hide Failure'

After MNS chief Raj Thackeray's warning over the use of loudspeaker in mosques, President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Nana Patole alleged that all this is encouraged in the state to hide the Centre's failure. Calling loudspeaker row as BJP's strategy to hide the Central government's failure, the Congress leader stated that one who can't follow SC order will be punished.

Nana Patole told Republic, "SC order will be followed in the state. One who will not follow this, action will be taken against them".

He further mentioned that loudspeaker volume has been reduced in the mosque

It is to be noted that the Supreme Court in July 2005, had banned the use of loudspeakers and music systems in public places between 10 pm and 6 am (except in cases of public emergencies), citing the serious effects of noise pollution on the health of those who live in such areas.

While Congress Spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh told Republic, "Raj Thackeray is 'D' team of BJP. He should take tutorials from Nitish Kumar as the Bihar CM has said there is no issue of loudspeakers but there are issues of unemployment and inflation".

While Congress leader Ashwani Handa challenged Raj Thackeray and said, "I challenge Raj Thackeray, they are same Hindutava Vadi who cannot recite Hanuman Chalisa without reading".

"There is a race to gain the Hindu vote. This challenge by Raj Thackeray to Govt and country seems he has powers behind him who want riots", he added.

Ashwani further stated, "They should rather opt for “Sankat Mochan” path as people are being divided based on religious lines".

Raj Thackeray addresses rally in Aurangabad

MNS chief Raj Thackeray addressed a gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad on Sunday and said, “Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I won’t listen from the 4th day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume.”

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12, speaking at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state.

Meanwhile, a poster war started between the city units of MNS and Shiv Sena before Raj Thackeray could reach Aurangabad. Sena workers put up hoardings in front of it with a photograph of late Bal Thackeray with the message – “Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, Ya Sam Dusre Hone Nahi”, to counter a poster of Raj Thackeray draped in a saffron shawl.

(Image: ANI)