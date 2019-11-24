Congress Responds To SC's Maharashtra Order; Pinpoints Biggest Grouse With Guv's Decision

After the Supreme Court's decision on a plea filed by the NCP-Cong-Sena faction in regards to the political situation in Maharashtra, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma stated that, "There was no crisis in the nation that Rule 12 was invoked and they had to bypass the cabinet to get the President's signature and to take back the Presidents' rule at 5:46 am was unnecessary."

'The floor test should be done as soon as possible'

Sharma further stated, "The entire manner in which the horsetrading happened, the attempt of horsetrading was carried out shows that they do not have the majority. This is why they should not be given more time." Sharma added, "The Fadnavis government has no political right to stake a claim and form the government. The floor test should be done as soon as possible."

Surprise in Maharashtra politics

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, on Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats and NCP with 54 seats will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

The petition filed before the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court heard the petition filed by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress challenging the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation in the state at 11:30 AM on Sunday. With the Sena-Cong-NCP being represented by senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal in front of the three-judge bench comprising Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna. The parties have contended that they should have been invited to form the government owing to their constituting a majority in the Assembly and are demanding immediate floor test.

Supreme Court issues notice

Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Central government, Maharashtra govt, CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to respond to the plea. Plea for an immediate floor test will be considered after considering the order of the governor. Order on floor test will be dictated at 10:30 AM on Monday. The Supreme Court has also directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce the letter by the governor inviting them to form the government and the letter sent by Fadnavis saying they have the numbers on Monday. Order will be passed after reviewing the governor's order.

