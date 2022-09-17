'Congress Responsible For Border Disputes In Northeast': Assam Min Hopeful Of Resolution

While efforts are being made to resolve the seven-decade-old boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Border Areas Minister Atul Bora, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, informed that he is hopeful of reaching a solution to the long-standing dispute soon with Arunachal Pradesh and other states on border issues.

Speaking to Republic TV, the Assam Minister said that the North Eastern states, including Meghalaya, Arunachal, Nagaland and Mizoram, were carved out of Assam by the Congress government. "All states be it Meghalaya, Arunachal, Nagaland or Mizoram were carved out of Assam during Congress regime," he added.

"Congress is responsible for the border disputes between the North Eastern states," he said, adding, "The party did nothing to solve the border disputes between the neighbouring states. No development took place during their rule in these states. They did not even launch any development schemes in border areas."

"However, due to the strong political will of the Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we are moving towards a permanent solution. We have resolved some differences with the Meghalaya government and likewise, a similar meeting was held with the authorities of Arunachal Pradesh."

Bora further informed, "Assam Chief Minister and Arunachal Chief Minister met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and had a meeting. Very soon, we will reach a solution with other states too like we did in the case of Meghalaya."

Tweeting about the same, he wrote, "Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji and the guidance of Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah ji, North East is witnessing unprecedented peace and development. My compliments to Hon'ble CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Hon'ble Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu ji for the initiative."

— Atul Bora (@ATULBORA2) September 16, 2022

Assam & Arunachal held meeting to resolve border dispute

Earlier in an attempt to resolve differences pertaining to the decades-old border dispute, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Assam minister Atul Bora held a meeting on August 22. The meeting was held between the two ministers in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, adjacent to Assam's Tinsukia.

After the meeting, Chowna Mein stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had instructed the governments of northeastern states to resolve pending border issues. He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments that there should not be any border issues in the northeastern part of the country. There are 12 committees from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. We want to resolve this border issue by not blaming or hurting anyone. We are hopeful that this will be resolved."

Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border issue

Notably, 12 regional committees were formed by the two governments, following discussions with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu on July 15. After their discussion, the ‘Namsai Declaration’ was signed between the two states to resolve interstate border disputes.

As per the Namsai Declaration, both the states have come up with the decision to restrict the number of disputed villages to 86 from 123. Reportedly, both the state governments have agreed to make attempts to resolve all issues by September 15.