Congress Retains Sonia Gandhi As President Despite Election Drubbing, Post 5-hour CWC Meet

Days after facing a drubbing in assembly elections in five states, Congress convened a meeting of its top executive body - Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday. Post the meeting, which had in attendance extended CWC-over 68 members- the grand old party held a press briefing and informed that Sonia Gandhi will continue to serve as the President of the party despite the plea for change in leadership.

CWC issues statement

'Members wanted Rahul Gandhi to take over as President'

"We requested Sonia Gandhi to continue as the President and diminish the mistakes that have been committed in the elections this time. A meeting will be conducted to chalk out the roadmap for the future, including the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress will prepare to fight the elections in 2024," General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, Randeep Surjewala said during the press briefing, outlining that the mandate of the people with regards to assembly elections have been accepted.

Surjewala also highlighted that Congress president Sonia Gandhi listened to all leaders at the CWC meet. "Top Congress leaders gave their reasons and observations on the mistakes. Ghulam Nabi Azad also gave suggestions," the General Secretary further said, adding that there was an agreement to incorporate all changes required for the strengthening of the party.

Surjewala also spoke about how all members wanted Rahul Gandhi to be made the President, and added that it would be decided only after the elections. It may be recalled that Sonia Gandhi was appointed party’s interim president in 2019 after Rahul Gandhi had relinquished the post following the defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress party's election drubbing

In another repeat of its national and state-level losses, the Congress party was reduced to a mere 18 seats while the AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats. The party did not just lose the state but also only four cabinet ministers were able to retain their seats. Its purported big guns like Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and sitting CM Charanjit Channi both lost to AAP candidates.

Congress also failed to stop BJP from retaining Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. In UP, Congress won only two seats, failing to retain both Gandhi bastions - Amethi and Rae Bareli. In the hilly state, the party won only 18 seats, while BJP won a historic second term with 48 seats. In Manipur, Congress has been reduced to a mere five seats, and in Goa, the party failed to stop the BJP from retaining power.